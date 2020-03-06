Wells Fargo Maintains a Sell Rating on KeyCorp (KEY)

In a report released today, Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on KeyCorp (KEY). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $15.49, close to its 52-week low of $14.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.2% and a 53.6% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

KeyCorp has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $21.69.

Based on KeyCorp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.94 billion and net profit of $469 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.93 billion and had a net profit of $484 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of KEY in relation to earlier this year.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank.