Wells Fargo Maintains a Sell Rating on KeyCorp (KEY)

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Sell rating on KeyCorp (KEY) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 50.5% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Goldman Sachs Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for KeyCorp with a $19.17 average price target.

KeyCorp’s market cap is currently $10.47B and has a P/E ratio of 6.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.89.

KeyCorp operates as bank holding company. The company operates through the following segments: Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The Consumer Bank segment offers deposit and investment products, personal finance and financial wellness services, lending, mortgage and home equity, student loan refinancing, credit card, treasury services, and business advisory services. The Commercial Bank segment engages in serving the needs of middle market clients in seven industry sectors: consumer, energy, healthcare, industrial, public sector, real estate, and technology The company was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Cleveland, OH.