Wells Fargo Maintains a Hold Rating on Yelp (YELP)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Hold rating on Yelp (YELP) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $22.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 32.8% and a 79.9% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, ANGI Homeservices, and Uber Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Yelp with a $24.64 average price target, implying a -6.3% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Yelp’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $250 million and GAAP net loss of $15.5 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $236 million and had a net profit of $1.37 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 43 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of YELP in relation to earlier this year.

Yelp, Inc. hosts an online database of user-generated reviews of local businesses. It provides reviews on local businesses, which include restaurants, boutiques and salons, dentists, mechanics and plumbers. The firm offers multiple free and paid advertising solutions to engage with consumers, including free online business accounts, search advertising and Yelp Deals. The company was founded by Jeremy Stoppelman and Russell Simmons in July 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

