Wells Fargo Maintains a Hold Rating on Western Alliance (WAL)

In a report released yesterday, Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Western Alliance (WAL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $59.04, close to its 52-week high of $61.23.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Western Alliance is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.20.

Based on Western Alliance’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $300 million and net profit of $136 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $267 million and had a net profit of $127 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 66 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WAL in relation to earlier this year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services for businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Homeowners Association (HOA) Services; Hotel Franchise Finance (HFF); Public & Nonprofit Finance; Technology and Innovation; Other NBL (National Business Lines); and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.