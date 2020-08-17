Wells Fargo Maintains a Hold Rating on Patrick Industries (PATK)

Wells Fargo analyst Tim Conder maintained a Hold rating on Patrick Industries (PATK) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $64.58, close to its 52-week high of $69.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Conder is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.9% and a 59.5% success rate. Conder covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Acushnet Holdings, Harley-Davidson, and Malibu Boats.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Patrick Industries is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $73.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $69.84 and a one-year low of $16.70. Currently, Patrick Industries has an average volume of 226K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 67 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PATK in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Patrick Industries, Inc. engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products. The Distribution segment distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall and drywall finishing products, electronics and audio systems components, wiring, electrical and plumbing products, fiber reinforced polyester products, cement siding, interior passage doors, roofing products, laminate and ceramic flooring, shower doors, furniture, fireplaces and surrounds, interior and exterior lightning products, and other miscellaneous products. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Elkhart, IN.