Wells Fargo Maintains a Hold Rating on NetApp (NTAP)

Wells Fargo analyst Aaron Rakers maintained a Hold rating on NetApp (NTAP) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $42.21.

According to TipRanks.com, Rakers is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.9% and a 66.0% success rate. Rakers covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Western Digital, and Cisco Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on NetApp is a Hold with an average price target of $47.55, representing a 13.3% upside. In a report issued on August 25, J.P. Morgan also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $45.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

NetApp’s market cap is currently $9.27B and has a P/E ratio of 11.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -5.79.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

NetApp, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and technical support of storage and data management solutions. It offers cloud data services, data storage software, data backup and recovery, all-flash storage, converged systems, data infrastructure management, ONTAP data security, and hybrid flash storage. The company was founded by David Hitz, James K. Lau and Michael Malcolm in April 1992 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Read More on NTAP: