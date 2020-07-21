Wells Fargo Maintains a Hold Rating on Diamondrock (DRH)

In a report released today, Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Diamondrock (DRH). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $5.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.8% and a 50.0% success rate. Kesten covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and RLJ Lodging.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Diamondrock with a $6.00 average price target.

Based on Diamondrock’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $170 million and GAAP net loss of $34.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $202 million and had a net profit of $8.95 million.

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in July 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.