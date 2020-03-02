Wells Fargo Maintains a Hold Rating on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK)

In a report released today, Sarah Akers from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Chesapeake Utilities (CPK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $85.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Akers is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 72.1% success rate. Akers covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as Pinnacle West Capital, Centerpoint Energy, and Dominion Resources.

Chesapeake Utilities has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $105.00.

Based on Chesapeake Utilities’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $17.16 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $17.8 million.

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy segments. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.