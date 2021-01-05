Wells Fargo Maintains a Hold Rating on Bank OZK (OZK)

In a report released yesterday, Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Bank OZK (OZK). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.52, close to its 52-week high of $31.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 54.4% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and People’s United Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Bank OZK with a $32.67 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Bank OZK’s market cap is currently $4.04B and has a P/E ratio of 14.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.15.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including various types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans. The company was founded in 1903 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.