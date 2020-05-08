Wells Fargo Maintains a Hold Rating on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA)

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Sison maintained a Hold rating on Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $19.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Sison is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.9% and a 62.1% success rate. Sison covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Air Products and Chemicals, Trinity Industries, and RPM International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Axalta Coating Systems with a $22.09 average price target, a 17.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Citigroup also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $21.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Axalta Coating Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $984 million and net profit of $52.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.12 billion and had a net profit of $43.4 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base. The Transportation Coatings segment offers advanced coatings technologies to original equipment manufacturers of light and commercial vehicles. The company was founded on 1866 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.