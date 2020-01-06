Wells Fargo Maintains a Hold Rating on Aon (AON)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Aon (AON). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $207.97, close to its 52-week high of $212.65.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 6.1% and a 66.9% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aon is a Hold with an average price target of $216.50.

The company has a one-year high of $212.65 and a one-year low of $141.88. Currently, Aon has an average volume of 769.4K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 57 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AON in relation to earlier this year.

Aon Plc is engaged in the provision of a range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. It operates through Aon United segment.