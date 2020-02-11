Wells Fargo Maintains a Hold Rating on Advance Auto Parts (AAP)

In a report released today, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Advance Auto Parts (AAP). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $130.68, close to its 52-week low of $129.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.2% and a 71.7% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Michaels Companies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Advance Auto Parts is a Hold with an average price target of $157.33.

Based on Advance Auto Parts’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $124 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $53.44 million.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.