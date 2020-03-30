Wells Fargo Maintains a Buy Rating on Western Alliance (WAL)

In a report released today, Jared Shaw from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Western Alliance (WAL). The company’s shares closed last Friday at $30.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Shaw is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.4% and a 50.8% success rate. Shaw covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as First Interstate Bancsystem, Pinnacle Financial Partners, and People’s United Financial.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Alliance with a $59.75 average price target, implying a 94.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 24, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Western Alliance’s market cap is currently $3.15B and has a P/E ratio of 6.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WAL in relation to earlier this year.

Western Alliance Bancorporation is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of deposit, lending, treasury management, international banking, and online banking products and services for businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Homeowners Association (HOA) Services; Hotel Franchise Finance (HFF); Public & Nonprofit Finance; Technology and Innovation; Other NBL (National Business Lines); and Corporate and Other. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.