Wells Fargo Maintains a Buy Rating on National Vision Holdings (EYE)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on National Vision Holdings (EYE) today and set a price target of $50.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $44.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 76.7% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Floor & Decor Holdings, Advance Auto Parts, and Michaels Companies.

National Vision Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.50, a -3.0% downside from current levels. In a report released today, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $41.00 price target.

Based on National Vision Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $260 million and GAAP net loss of $43.83 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $429 million and had a net profit of $10.26 million.

National Vision Holdings, Inc. engages in optical retail. It operates through Owned and Host, and Legacy segment. The Owned and Host segment includes two brands, America’s Best and Eyeglass World, and Vista Optical locations in Fred Meyer stores. The Legacy segment involves in the operation of inventory and laboratory processing services to vision centers in Walmart retail locations. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.