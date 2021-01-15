Wells Fargo Maintains a Buy Rating on Insulet (PODD)

Wells Fargo analyst Larry Biegelsen maintained a Buy rating on Insulet (PODD) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $284.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Biegelsen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.0% and a 70.8% success rate. Biegelsen covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Axonics Modulation Technologies, Inspire Medical Systems, and Merit Medical Systems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Insulet is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $258.43.

Insulet’s market cap is currently $17.83B and has a P/E ratio of 604.10. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 32.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock. Most recently, in December 2020, Shacey Petrovic, the President & CEO of PODD bought 3,417 shares for a total of $99,981.

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals. The company was founded by John L. Brooks III and John T. Garibotto in July 2000 and is headquartered in Acton, MA.