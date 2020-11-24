Wells Fargo Maintains a Buy Rating on Facebook (FB)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB) on October 26 and set a price target of $320.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $268.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.3% and a 80.2% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, ANGI Homeservices, and LiveRamp Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $322.94 average price target, a 19.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Facebook’s market cap is currently $764.6B and has a P/E ratio of 30.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 7.84.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More on FB: