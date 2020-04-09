Wells Fargo Maintains a Buy Rating on Chipotle (CMG)

In a report released today, Jon Tower from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Chipotle (CMG). The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $725.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Tower is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -7.5% and a 0.0% success rate. Tower covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Red Robin Gourmet.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chipotle is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $840.29, which is a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 27, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $790.00 price target.

Chipotle’s market cap is currently $20.14B and has a P/E ratio of 56.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 11.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 70 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of CMG in relation to earlier this year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fast-casual, fresh Mexican food restaurants throughout the U.S. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.