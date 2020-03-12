Wells Fargo Maintains a Buy Rating on Aon (AON)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Aon (AON) on March 9 and set a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $184.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 0.4% and a 54.3% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Aon has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $237.25.

Based on Aon’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.88 billion and net profit of $374 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $2.77 billion and had a net profit of $272 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 53 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AON in relation to earlier this year.

Aon Plc is engaged in the provision of a range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. It operates through Aon United segment.

