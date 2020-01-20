Wells Fargo Maintains a Buy Rating on Alphabet (GOOGL)

Wells Fargo analyst Brian Fitzgerald maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet (GOOGL) on January 17. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1479.52, close to its 52-week high of $1480.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 79.4% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet with a $1487.39 average price target, implying a 1.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Pivotal Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $1650.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $1480.55 and a one-year low of $1027.03. Currently, Alphabet has an average volume of 1.28M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 64 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.