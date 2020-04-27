Wells Fargo Keeps Their Sell Rating on TCG BDC (CGBD)

In a report released today, Finian O’Shea from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on TCG BDC (CGBD), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $7.56.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.3% and a 38.5% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BlackRock Capital Investment, Oaktree Specialty Lending, and Apollo Investment Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for TCG BDC with a $9.00 average price target.

Based on TCG BDC’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $29.81 million and net profit of $26.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.16 million.

TCG BDC Inc a traded fund, invests in the US middle market companies with an EBITDA of $10 to $100 million. It targets companies operating across a broad range of sectors. The fund invests primarily in first lien senior secured and second lien senior secured loans. It also considers mezzanine loans and equity co-investments.

