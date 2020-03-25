Wells Fargo Keeps Their Sell Rating on REV Group (REVG)

In a report released today, Andy Casey from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on REV Group (REVG), with a price target of $4.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $4.35, close to its 52-week low of $4.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Casey is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 2.3% and a 44.9% success rate. Casey covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Illinois Tool Works, Parker Hannifin, and Caterpillar.

REV Group has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $6.50, a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 17, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a $6.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $14.99 and a one-year low of $4.17. Currently, REV Group has an average volume of 206.9K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 17 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

REV Group, Inc. is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency, Commercial, Recreation, and Corporate and Other. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products. The Commercial segment involves in transit and shuttle buses, type A school buses, mobility vans, sweepers, and terminal trucks. The Recreation segment covers motorized recreational vehicle and application trailers. The Corporate and Other segment includes corporate office expenses, stock-based compensation, results of insignificant operations, intersegment eliminations, income and expenses. The company was founded in August 2010 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.