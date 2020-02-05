Wells Fargo Keeps Their Sell Rating on Helmerich & Payne (HP)

In a report released yesterday, Christopher Voie from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Helmerich & Payne (HP). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $41.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Voie is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -5.7% and a 26.7% success rate. Voie covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Oil States International, Nabors Industries, and Propetro Holding.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Helmerich & Payne is a Hold with an average price target of $43.33.

The company has a one-year high of $64.80 and a one-year low of $35.75. Currently, Helmerich & Payne has an average volume of 1.95M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of HP in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in December 2019, John R. Bell, the VP, Drilling Subsidiary of HP sold 9,000 shares for a total of $348,030.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. engages in contract drilling of oil and gas well. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Land, Offshore, International Land and Helmerich and Payne Technologies.