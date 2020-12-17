Wells Fargo Keeps Their Sell Rating on Crestwood Equity (CEQP)

Wells Fargo analyst Ned Baramov maintained a Sell rating on Crestwood Equity (CEQP) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $19.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Baramov has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -18.5% and a 23.5% success rate. Baramov covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Crossamerica Partners, Antero Midstream, and Sunoco.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Crestwood Equity with a $18.40 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $32.97 and a one-year low of $2.65. Currently, Crestwood Equity has an average volume of 692K.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP owns and operates energy midstream infrastructure and engages in the natural gas liquids marketing, supply and logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services and processing, treating and compression services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays in North Dakota, West Virginia, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The Storage and Transportation segment includes COLT Hub, which is crude-by-rail terminal serving Bakken crude oil production. The Marketing, Supply and Logistics segment includes West Coast operations, supply and logistics operations, storage and terminals operations, crude oil and produced water trucking operations, and U.S. Salt, LLC. The company was founded on March 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.