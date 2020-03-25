Wells Fargo Keeps Their Sell Rating on Apollo Investment Corp (AINV)

Wells Fargo analyst Finian O’Shea maintained a Sell rating on Apollo Investment Corp (AINV) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.50, close to its 52-week low of $5.20.

According to TipRanks.com, O’Shea is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -10.6% and a 38.9% success rate. O’Shea covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Bain Capital Specialty Finance, BlackRock Capital Investment, and Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Apollo Investment Corp has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $17.00.

Apollo Investment Corp’s market cap is currently $432.5M and has a P/E ratio of 6.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.34.

Apollo Investment Corp. is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. Its portfolio includes investments in debt, including secured and unsecured debt of private middle-market companies. The company was founded on February 2, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.