Wells Fargo Keeps Their Hold Rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR)

Catie Powers- July 31, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT

Wells Fargo analyst Dori Kesten maintained a Hold rating on Xenia Hotels & Resorts (XHR) today. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $7.96, close to its 52-week low of $6.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 46.7% success rate. Kesten covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Park Hotels & Resorts, Diamondrock, and RLJ Lodging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Xenia Hotels & Resorts is a Hold with an average price target of $9.67, implying a 21.8% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, BMO Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $9.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.39 and a one-year low of $6.15. Currently, Xenia Hotels & Resorts has an average volume of 1.09M.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the investment in premium services, lifestyle, and urban upscale hotels. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

