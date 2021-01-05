Wells Fargo Keeps Their Hold Rating on Travelers Companies (TRV)

In a report released yesterday, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Travelers Companies (TRV). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $135.65, close to its 52-week high of $141.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 65.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Travelers Companies is a Hold with an average price target of $135.90.

Based on Travelers Companies’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.28 billion and net profit of $827 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.01 billion and had a net profit of $396 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 49 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TRV in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in November 2020, William Heyman, the Vice Chairman of TRV sold 2,500 shares for a total of $342,500.

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance; Bond and Specialty Insurance; and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.