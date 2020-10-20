Wells Fargo Keeps Their Hold Rating on Travelers Companies (TRV)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Hold rating on Travelers Companies (TRV) today and set a price target of $115.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.5% and a 58.0% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Travelers Companies has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $123.75, which is a 9.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 15, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $122.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $142.22 and a one-year low of $76.99. Currently, Travelers Companies has an average volume of 1.34M.

The Travelers Cos., Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance; Bond and Specialty Insurance; and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers. The Bond and Specialty Insurance segment includes surety, fidelity, management liability, professional liability, and other property and casualty coverage and related risk management services. The Personal Insurance segment consists of products of automobile and homeowners insurance are complemented by a broad suite of related coverages. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in New York, NY.