Wells Fargo Keeps Their Hold Rating on NGL Energy Partners (NGL)

In a report released today, Michael Blum from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on NGL Energy Partners (NGL). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.76, close to its 52-week low of $2.72.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.8% and a 58.4% success rate. Blum covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for NGL Energy Partners with a $9.00 average price target, implying a 196.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 12, Raymond James also downgraded the stock to Hold.

Based on NGL Energy Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $43.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $111 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 47 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of NGL in relation to earlier this year.

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the ownership and operation of a vertically integrated energy business. It operates through the following segments: Crude Oil Logistics; Water Solutions; Liquids; Refined Products and Renewables; and Corporate and Other.