Wells Fargo Keeps Their Hold Rating on Michaels Companies (MIK)

In a report issued on March 23, Zachary Fadem from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Michaels Companies (MIK), with a price target of $2.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.98, close to its 52-week low of $1.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 52.3% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Michaels Companies is a Moderate Sell with an average price target of $5.25, a 127.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 18, Guggenheim also downgraded the stock to Hold.

The company has a one-year high of $13.08 and a one-year low of $1.00. Currently, Michaels Companies has an average volume of 5.45M.

Michaels Cos., Inc. is an arts and crafts specialty retailer, which engages in the provision of materials, project ideas, and education for creative activities. It operates through the following segments: Michaels-U.S., Michaels-Canada, Aaron Brothers, Pat Catan’s, and Darice. The company was founded by Michael Dupey in 1973 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.