Wells Fargo Keeps Their Hold Rating on Matador Resources (MTDR)

In a report released today, Gordon Douthat from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Matador Resources (MTDR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $2.35, close to its 52-week low of $1.86.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Matador Resources is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $15.00, implying a 390.2% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, SunTrust Robinson also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $8.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $22.25 and a one-year low of $1.86. Currently, Matador Resources has an average volume of 3.53M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 59 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of MTDR in relation to earlier this year.

Matador Resources Co. is a holding company engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. It operates through the following segments: Exploration & Production; and Midstream.