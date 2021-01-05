Wells Fargo Keeps Their Hold Rating on Lincoln National (LNC)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Hold rating on Lincoln National (LNC) yesterday. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $48.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.1% and a 65.7% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Lincoln National has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.67.

The company has a one-year high of $61.96 and a one-year low of $16.11. Currently, Lincoln National has an average volume of 2.01M.

Founded in 1905, Philadelphia-based Lincoln National offers individual and group insurance, retirement, and investment products in the United States and the United Kingdom. The firm distributes its products through independent and company-employed agents, wirehouses, and banks. Lincoln also owns and operates 15 radio stations it acquired as part of the 2006 merger with Jefferson-Pilot Financial.