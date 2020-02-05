Wells Fargo Keeps Their Hold Rating on Coty (COTY)

In a report released today, Joe Lachky from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on Coty (COTY), with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.18.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Coty is a Hold with an average price target of $12.20.

Based on Coty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $2.35 billion and GAAP net loss of $21.1 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $961 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 29 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of COTY in relation to earlier this year.

Coty, Inc. engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Beauty, Luxury, and Professional Beauty. The Consumer Beauty segment offers color cosmetics, retail hair coloring and styling products, body care, and mass fragrances.