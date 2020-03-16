Wells Fargo Keeps Their Hold Rating on Boot Barn (BOOT)

Howard Kim- March 16, 2020, 9:48 AM EDT

Wells Fargo analyst Tom Nikic maintained a Hold rating on Boot Barn (BOOT) today and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.19, close to its 52-week low of $17.13.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Boot Barn with a $33.40 average price target, which is a 69.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 9, J.P. Morgan also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $32.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.11 and a one-year low of $17.13. Currently, Boot Barn has an average volume of 1.04M.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. engages in the operation of retail stores of western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories. Its products include boots, jeans, accessories, hats, gifts and home products, and work wear. Its brands include Ariat, Wrangler, Lucchese Boots, Idyllwind, and Cinch.

