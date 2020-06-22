Wells Fargo Keeps Their Hold Rating on American Homes (AMH)

In a report released today, Todd Stender from Wells Fargo maintained a Hold rating on American Homes (AMH). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $27.17.

According to TipRanks.com, Stender is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.4% and a 52.8% success rate. Stender covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Diversified Healthcare Trust, National Storage Affiliates, and National Retail Properties.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for American Homes with a $26.11 average price target, implying a -2.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on June 18, Janney Montgomery also initiated coverage with a Hold rating on the stock with a $29.00 price target.

Based on American Homes’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $290 million and net profit of $34.03 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $279 million and had a net profit of $30.07 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AMH in relation to earlier this year.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Agoura Hills, CA.