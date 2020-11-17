Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on Sonoco Products (SON)

In a report released yesterday, Gabrial Hajde from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Sonoco Products (SON). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $56.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Hajde is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 71.1% success rate. Hajde covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Crown Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Sonoco Products is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $62.00, which is a 7.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 11, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

Sonoco Products’ market cap is currently $5.72B and has a P/E ratio of 21.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 44.27.

Sonoco Products Co. engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and provides packaging services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Display and Packaging, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round composite cans, shaped rigid paperboard containers, fiber and plastic caulk/adhesive tubes, aluminum, steel and peelable membrane easy-open closures for composite and metal cans; thermoformed rigid plastic trays, cups and bowls; injection molded containers, spools and parts; high-barrier flexible and forming plastic packaging films, modified atmosphere packaging, lidding films, printed flexible packaging, rotogravure cylinder engraving, global brand management. The Display and Packaging segment consists of point-of-purchase displays; custom packaging; retail packaging, including printed backer cards, thermoformed blisters and heat sealing equipment; fulfillment; primary package filling; supply chain management; paperboard specialties. The Paper and Industrial Converted Products segment includes recycled paperboard, chipboard, tubeboard, lightweight corestock, boxboard, linerboard, corrugating medium, specialty grades; paperboard tubes and cores, molded plugs, reels; collection, processing and recycling of old corrugated containers, paper, plastics, metal, glass and other recyclable materials. The Protective Solutions segment provides custom-engineered, paperboard-based and expanded foam protective packaging and components; temperature-assured packaging. The company was founded by James Lide Coker on May 10, 1899 and is headquartered at Hartsville, SC.

