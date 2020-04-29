Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB)

Wells Fargo analyst Gary Mobley maintained a Buy rating on Silicon Laboratories (SLAB) today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $103.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Mobley is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 59.1% success rate. Mobley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, Cadence Design, and Maxlinear.

Silicon Laboratories has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $92.00.

The company has a one-year high of $122.91 and a one-year low of $65.09. Currently, Silicon Laboratories has an average volume of 449.9K.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc. designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio & radio, modems and TV & video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries. The company was founded by Navdeep S. Sooch, David R. Welland, and Jeffrey W. Scott in August 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

