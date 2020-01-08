Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on RH (RH)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on RH (RH) yesterday and set a price target of $240.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $215.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.8% and a 71.8% success rate. Fadem covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

RH has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $233.45.

The company has a one-year high of $243.67 and a one-year low of $84.11. Currently, RH has an average volume of 1.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 36 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of RH in relation to earlier this year.

RH operates as a holding company which operates the business through its subsidiary Restoration Hardware, Inc. It offers furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, decor, outdoor and garden, as well as baby and child products. The company operates an integrated business with multiple channels of distribution including galleries, source books and websites.