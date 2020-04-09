Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on Pinterest (PINS)

In a report released today, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Pinterest (PINS), with a price target of $32.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.6% and a 74.8% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as UBISOFT Entertainment, Activision Blizzard, and IAC/InterActiveCorp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Pinterest with a $26.25 average price target, which is a 58.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 26, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $36.84 and a one-year low of $10.11. Currently, Pinterest has an average volume of 14.86M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Pinterest, Inc. engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Read More on PINS: