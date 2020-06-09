Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on Marriott International (MAR)

In a report released today, Dori Kesten from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Marriott International (MAR). The company’s shares closed last Monday at $113.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Kesten is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 55.6% success rate. Kesten covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Park Hotels & Resorts, and Diamondrock.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Marriott International is a Hold with an average price target of $89.31.

Marriott International’s market cap is currently $36.69B and has a P/E ratio of 38.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -2.01.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 96 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MAR in relation to earlier this year.

Marriott International, Inc. engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, Asia Pacific, and Other International. The North American Full-Service segment includes luxury and premium brands located in the U.S. and Canada. The North American Limited-Service segment comprises select properties located in the U.S. and Canada. The Asia Pacific segment focuses in all brand tiers in Asia Pacific region. The Other International segment represents its Caribbean and Latin America, Europe, and Middle East and Africa properties. The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.