Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on Goldman Sachs Group (GS)

Wells Fargo analyst Mike Mayo maintained a Buy rating on Goldman Sachs Group (GS) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $154.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Mayo is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.0% and a 50.5% success rate. Mayo covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, JPMorgan Chase & Co., and Bank of America.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Goldman Sachs Group with a $248.22 average price target, a 57.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 16, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $260.00 price target.

Based on Goldman Sachs Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $9.14 billion and net profit of $1.92 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.25 billion and had a net profit of $2.54 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 15 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GS in relation to earlier this year.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients. The Global Markets segment serves its clients who buy and sell financial products, funding and manage risk. The Asset Management segment provides investment services to help clients preserve and grow their financial assets. The Consumer & Wealth Management segment helps clients to achieve their individual financial goals by providing a wealth advisory and banking services. The company was founded by Marcus Goldman in 1869 and is headquartered in New York, NY.