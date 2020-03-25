Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on Facebook (FB)

In a report issued on March 23, Brian Fitzgerald from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB), with a price target of $200.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $160.73.

According to TipRanks.com, Fitzgerald is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 74.7% success rate. Fitzgerald covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as IAC/InterActiveCorp, Uber Technologies, and Match Group.

Facebook has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $247.33, implying a 55.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 11, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $224.20 and a one-year low of $137.10. Currently, Facebook has an average volume of 19.39M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More on FB: