Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on Energy Transfer (ET)

Wells Fargo analyst Michael Blum maintained a Buy rating on Energy Transfer (ET) today. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $13.68.

According to TipRanks.com, Blum is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 61.9% success rate. Blum covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Enterprise Products Partners, Dcp Midstream Partners, and Holly Energy Partners.

Energy Transfer has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $17.80, which is a 29.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Morgan Stanley also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $18.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $15.98 and a one-year low of $10.84. Currently, Energy Transfer has an average volume of 15.68M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 26 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of ET in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through following segments: Investment in ETP, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in Lake Charles LNG, and Corporate and Other.

Read More on ET: