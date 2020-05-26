Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on Booz Allen (BAH)

In a report released today, Edward Caso from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Booz Allen (BAH). The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $76.15.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 65.1% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as International Business Machines, DXC Technology Company, and Science Applications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Booz Allen is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $84.17, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Cowen & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Booz Allen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $1.85 billion and net profit of $112 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.66 billion and had a net profit of $132 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.