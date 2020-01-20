Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on Blackrock (BLK)

Wells Fargo analyst Christopher Harris maintained a Buy rating on Blackrock (BLK) on January 15. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $535.24, close to its 52-week high of $539.20.

According to TipRanks.com, Harris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.6% and a 65.5% success rate. Harris covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as BrightSphere Investment Group, Intercontinental Exchange, and Raymond James Financial.

Blackrock has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $575.75, which is a 7.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 9, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Blackrock’s market cap is currently $83.05B and has a P/E ratio of 18.81. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.55.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 112 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BLK in relation to earlier this year.

BlackRock, Inc. engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments.