Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on AutoZone (AZO)

Wells Fargo analyst Zachary Fadem maintained a Buy rating on AutoZone (AZO) today and set a price target of $1300.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $1131.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Fadem is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.3% and a 73.6% success rate. Fadem covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as National Vision Holdings, Floor & Decor Holdings, and Advance Auto Parts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AutoZone with a $1143.33 average price target, implying a -2.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 20, Nomura also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $1210.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

AutoZone’s market cap is currently $26.22B and has a P/E ratio of 17.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -13.00.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

AutoZone, Inc. engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry. The company was founded by Joseph R. Hyde, III on July 4, 1979 and is headquartered in Memphis, TN.

Read More on AZO: