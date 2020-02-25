Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

In a report released today, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Arch Capital Group (ACGL), with a price target of $52.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $45.60, close to its 52-week high of $48.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 5.6% and a 64.8% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Arch Capital Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $52.20, a 14.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 13, MKM Partners also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $48.32 and a one-year low of $31.53. Currently, Arch Capital Group has an average volume of 1.33M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 56 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other.