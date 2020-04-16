Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on Arch Capital Group (ACGL)

In a report released yesterday, Elyse Greenspan from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Arch Capital Group (ACGL), with a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 2-star analyst with an average return of -0.5% and a 53.5% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Arch Capital Group is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $46.00, representing a 59.9% upside. In a report issued on April 8, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Arch Capital Group’s market cap is currently $11.94B and has a P/E ratio of 7.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.20.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists of insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs. The Reinsurance segment is comprised of reinsurance underwriting which offer specialty product lines such as casualty, marine and aviation, other specialty, property catastrophe, property excluding property catastrophe, and other. The Mortgage segment is the operations that includes U.S. and international mortgage insurance and reinsurance operations as well as GSE credit risk sharing transactions. The Corporate (Non-Underwriting) segment includes net investment income, other income, corporate expense, interest expense, net realized gains and losses, net impairment losses. The Other segment refers to Watford Re. which is a variable interest entity. The company was founded by Clements Robert in 1995 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.