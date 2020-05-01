Wells Fargo Keeps Their Buy Rating on Aon (AON)

Wells Fargo analyst Elyse Greenspan maintained a Buy rating on Aon (AON) today and set a price target of $232.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $172.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Greenspan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.4% and a 50.5% success rate. Greenspan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as American International Group, Marsh & Mclennan Companies, and United Insurance Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Aon is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $221.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aon’s market cap is currently $39.9B and has a P/E ratio of 26.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -7.07.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 55 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AON in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aon Plc is engaged in the provision of a range of risk, retirement, and health solutions. It operates through Aon United segment. The Aon United segment gives advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health through five principal products and service revenue lines: Commercial Risk Solutions, Reinsurance Solutions, Retirement Solutions, Health Solutions, and Data and Analytic Services. The Commercial Risk Solutions includes retail brokerage, cyber solutions, global risk consulting, and captives. The Reinsurance Solutions comprises treaty and facultative reinsurance brokerage and capital markets. The Retirement Solutions consists core retirement, investment consulting, and talent, rewards and performance. The Health Solutions involves in heath and benefits brokerage and healthcare exchanges. The Data and Analytic Services composes of Affinity, Aon InPoint, and ReView. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.