Wells Fargo Keeps a Sell Rating on Marcus & Millichap (MMI)

Wells Fargo analyst Blaine Heck maintained a Sell rating on Marcus & Millichap (MMI) today. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $31.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Heck is ranked #3354 out of 6720 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Marcus & Millichap with a $23.00 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $38.24 and a one-year low of $21.90. Currently, Marcus & Millichap has an average volume of 177.7K.

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. engages in the provision of investment real estate brokerage services. It specializes in commercial real estate investment sales, financing, research, and advisory services. The company was founded by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap in 1971 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.