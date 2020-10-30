Wells Fargo Keeps a Sell Rating on Crestwood Equity (CEQP)

In a report released yesterday, Ned Baramov from Wells Fargo maintained a Sell rating on Crestwood Equity (CEQP). The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Baramov is ranked #6275 out of 7012 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Crestwood Equity is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.00.

The company has a one-year high of $37.01 and a one-year low of $2.65. Currently, Crestwood Equity has an average volume of 714.9K.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP owns and operates energy midstream infrastructure and engages in the natural gas liquids marketing, supply and logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing; Storage and Transportation; and Marketing, Supply and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing segment provides gathering and transportation services and processing, treating and compression services to producers in unconventional shale plays and tight-gas plays in North Dakota, West Virginia, Texas, New Mexico, Wyoming, Arkansas, and Louisiana. The Storage and Transportation segment includes COLT Hub, which is crude-by-rail terminal serving Bakken crude oil production. The Marketing, Supply and Logistics segment includes West Coast operations, supply and logistics operations, storage and terminals operations, crude oil and produced water trucking operations, and U.S. Salt, LLC. The company was founded on March 7, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.